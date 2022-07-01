Quester - Update v1.01 - Fixes & Tweaks

Hey! In this update I added item sounds that trigger when you equip them. This was something I wanted to do prior to release, but ran out of time. After some very helpful feedback from community menus, I've also done some fixes and changes for quality of life / readability during play. For example, collected items and slain enemies go away much quicker to decrease clutter in the heat of the moment.

Full changelog:

NEW

Added a sound that plays when you equip an item. Each item has a unique sound.

Added "NO POWER" effect when jumping with an empty jump bar and no power left.

Picking up a golden power coin now refills 50% of your jump meter.

Added a new section in the character stats screen which lists the selected character's HP, power coin stat, and luck.

TWEAKS + FIXES

Performing a style move refills the combo bars more. (+20% -> +50%)

Jump bar now glows white when at full charge to increase readability. Alternate jump bar styles are in the works to make a free jump more obvious.

Adjusted the Ranger's arrow hitbox to be less wide. Helps prevent arrows getting stuck on walls when you are turning corners and firing at the same time.

Fixed the Diamond Buyer letting you into the shop and buy things even if you've reached the maximum amount of diamonds sold.

Fixed a secret not triggering if you do a specific series of events in a very specific way.

Adjusted the extended-tutorial text to explain jumping and its rules a bit better.

Greatly lowered the time that a collected power coin / item effect sticks around.

Greatly lowered the time that the defeated enemy effects stick around.

CHARACTER ADJUSTMENTS

Gave Sorcerer +1 HP. (3 -> 4)

Increased Valkyrie's coin stat by 0.10 (1.25 -> 1.35)

Next up on the to-do: A visibility menu with better visibility options (higher visibility pits, more hud styles), and a settings menu accessible during play instead of just from the main menu.

Thanks for playing Quester!