Quester update for 1 July 2022

Quester - Update v1.01 - Fixes & Tweaks

Update v1.01

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey! In this update I added item sounds that trigger when you equip them. This was something I wanted to do prior to release, but ran out of time. After some very helpful feedback from community menus, I've also done some fixes and changes for quality of life / readability during play. For example, collected items and slain enemies go away much quicker to decrease clutter in the heat of the moment.

Full changelog:

NEW

  • Added a sound that plays when you equip an item. Each item has a unique sound.
  • Added "NO POWER" effect when jumping with an empty jump bar and no power left.
  • Picking up a golden power coin now refills 50% of your jump meter.
  • Added a new section in the character stats screen which lists the selected character's HP, power coin stat, and luck.

TWEAKS + FIXES

  • Performing a style move refills the combo bars more. (+20% -> +50%)
  • Jump bar now glows white when at full charge to increase readability. Alternate jump bar styles are in the works to make a free jump more obvious.
  • Adjusted the Ranger's arrow hitbox to be less wide. Helps prevent arrows getting stuck on walls when you are turning corners and firing at the same time.
  • Fixed the Diamond Buyer letting you into the shop and buy things even if you've reached the maximum amount of diamonds sold.
  • Fixed a secret not triggering if you do a specific series of events in a very specific way.
  • Adjusted the extended-tutorial text to explain jumping and its rules a bit better.
  • Greatly lowered the time that a collected power coin / item effect sticks around.
  • Greatly lowered the time that the defeated enemy effects stick around.

CHARACTER ADJUSTMENTS

  • Gave Sorcerer +1 HP. (3 -> 4)
  • Increased Valkyrie's coin stat by 0.10 (1.25 -> 1.35)

Next up on the to-do: A visibility menu with better visibility options (higher visibility pits, more hud styles), and a settings menu accessible during play instead of just from the main menu.

Thanks for playing Quester!

