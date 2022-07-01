Easier pose editing - VTuber Gallery : Anime Pose v1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9041480 · Last edited 1 July 2022 – 03:13:27 UTC by Wendy

Hi, in this update we have optimized the pose editing function and the loading of 2D scenes. It can bring you a more comfortable and convenient operating experience.Details are as follows：

Fix the problem that some character editing points cannot be dragged 2D scene loading optimization, increased loading progress display Fix the problem that the poster works are saved in the wrong format

More interesting functions, welcome to experience!

