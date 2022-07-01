 Skip to content

VTuber Gallery : Anime Pose update for 1 July 2022

Easier pose editing - VTuber Gallery : Anime Pose v1.0.6

VTuber Gallery : Anime Pose v1.0.6

Build 9041480

Hi, in this update we have optimized the pose editing function and the loading of 2D scenes. It can bring you a more comfortable and convenient operating experience.Details are as follows：

  1. Fix the problem that some character editing points cannot be dragged
  2. 2D scene loading optimization, increased loading progress display
  3. Fix the problem that the poster works are saved in the wrong format

More interesting functions, welcome to experience!

Contact information:
Official website: https://live3d.io/
Discordhttps://discord.gg/Svx6Uy8NT4
Reddithttps://www.reddit.com/r/Live3D/
Twitter: @VTuber_Maker
Email: service@live3d.io

