Easier pose editing - VTuber Gallery : Anime Pose v1.0.6

Hi, in this update we have optimized the pose editing function and the loading of 2D scenes. It can bring you a more comfortable and convenient operating experience.Details are as follows：
- Fix the problem that some character editing points cannot be dragged
- 2D scene loading optimization, increased loading progress display
- Fix the problem that the poster works are saved in the wrong format
More interesting functions, welcome to experience!
