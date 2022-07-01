Update Notes - 7/1/2022: Update Roadmap Released

Hello everyone!

We are glad to announce that Gunfire Reborn has sold 2.5 million copies worldwide. We appreciate your support and love that urged us to make such a progression. We will keep working better in the upcoming updates, and bring more new contents to the game.

Meanwhile, we would like to share our roadmap for the further updates, stay tuned!

We updated the roadmap at the launch page, and fixed some bugs in-game as well. Thank you for your support!

--Gunfire Studio

If you encounter issues such as game crashes, failure to start, etc., and you cannot use the feedback function, please send your Steam name with the detailed descriptions of the issue or screenshots to our email (qhstaff@2980.com). We will investigate the issues you encounter as soon as possible.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that the UI and the text of Demonic Aura Diffusion is incorrectly displayed in certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that Refresh button in the Peddler cannot be interacted when using the controller.

Fixed an issue that the stack of [Extravagant Consumption] disappears in certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that the Tornado in [Anxi Desert-Stage 1] does not disappear in certain circumstances.

