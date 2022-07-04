Thousands of Mini Golf Courses, and a New Game Mode

Version 1.5.3 of Mini Matches is now available, and brings with it the largest content update since launch!

Follow The Instructions

It's not your typical action game, but you still get to give your reflexes a workout as this mode rapidly throws instructions at you. Jump to comply or be eliminated.

More Mini Golf

I spent some time implementing a neat procedural generation algorithm that creates an almost infinite range of minigolf courses that you can play. Each time you get the mini-golf round, you get a brand new layout.

If you're interested in hearing more about how this works, I wrote a thread on the technical side of this here.

Other Improvements

Bullets now disappear immediately when they hit the walls in the platformer mode. (Otherwise they sit around on the ground and block players from moving.)

Fixed bug where emotes used in effects were not selecting correctly from player's emotes.

Happy Golfing,

Philip