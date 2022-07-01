New Content Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9040773 · Last edited 1 July 2022 – 08:59:09 UTC by Wendy



Hello Everyone, this is Metal Unit Team!

It's been pretty while since our last post, but today we have new content update news to share and we hope you like it!

In this update, we added new content called 'Abandoned Mine' and it's Boss 'Dwelling Emperor'.



Hope everyone enjoy exploring new dungeon, fight against the mighty 'Dwelling Emperor'!



Steam Community: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1173200/discussions/

Official Discord: https://discord.gg/AzpY29t

Metal Unit Support Team: metalunit_support@neowiz.com

Official Twitter: @metal_unit

Thanks you!