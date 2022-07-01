 Skip to content

Metal Unit update for 1 July 2022

New Content Update Announcement

1 July 2022

Hello Everyone, this is Metal Unit Team!

It's been pretty while since our last post, but today we have new content update news to share and we hope you like it!

In this update, we added new content called 'Abandoned Mine' and it's Boss 'Dwelling Emperor'.

Hope everyone enjoy exploring new dungeon, fight against the mighty 'Dwelling Emperor'!

Thanks you!

