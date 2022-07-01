1.5.9.2 Fixes



Jelly Brawl Patch 1.5.9.2 is out now and you can pick it up during the Steam Summer Sale!

And there's no better time to pick up Jelly Brawl, at only $1.99 🥊

(June 23rd to July 7th)

Changes

Reworked local input system to better handle controller adding and removing (You will now need to press a button on controllers to add them)

Removed Edgy Challenge Round

Fix if Internet connection changes, reconnects to Playfab and Photon on fly

Fix The profile page not loading progress correctly

Fix alert text not always appearing ("IE Construction Beginning)

Fix Hardware automatic settings on startup

Improved async loading of saves and stages

Fix Scale retro Pixilation based on resolution

Remove plants from docks levels in (Hit & Run)

Fix the vents you have to balance on use box colliders so is easier (Hit & Run)

Change gaps in spinning cars bigger by removing every other car (Hit & Run)

Generic Fixes/Optimizations

