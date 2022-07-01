 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jelly Brawl update for 1 July 2022

1.5.9.2 Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9040749 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Jelly Brawl Patch 1.5.9.2 is out now and you can pick it up during the Steam Summer Sale!
And there's no better time to pick up Jelly Brawl, at only $1.99 🥊
(June 23rd to July 7th)

In this Update

Changes
  • Reworked local input system to better handle controller adding and removing (You will now need to press a button on controllers to add them)
  • Removed Edgy Challenge Round
  • Fix if Internet connection changes, reconnects to Playfab and Photon on fly
  • Fix The profile page not loading progress correctly
  • Fix alert text not always appearing ("IE Construction Beginning)
  • Fix Hardware automatic settings on startup
  • Improved async loading of saves and stages
  • Fix Scale retro Pixilation based on resolution
  • Remove plants from docks levels in (Hit & Run)
  • Fix the vents you have to balance on use box colliders so is easier (Hit & Run)
  • Change gaps in spinning cars bigger by removing every other car (Hit & Run)
  • Generic Fixes/Optimizations

Thanks for playing,

  • Cole

Changed files in this update

Depot 1278351
  • Loading history…
Depot 1278352
  • Loading history…
Depot 1278353
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link