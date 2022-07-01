The Big Unfinished Summer Update Part 1. New rooms and new items!

Hello babies, daddies and rubber object

The first part of our bigger summer update has just been released 🎉. Tryout the updated UI, enjoy Daddy’s Bedroom, Office and Baby’s room and over 10 new items, including the absolutely most anticipated item... 🟪🍆.

Watch the trailer here:



Read the full Patch notes here:

3 new rooms!

Daddy’s Bedroom

Daddy’s Half Bathroom

[] Sink

[] Toilet

[] Something seems to be missing here…

[] Features 2 Folding deck chairs and a great view!

Large Glass Windows

Dresser: What could be inside?

Bedside Tables: Contains 4 secret items!

Baby’s Room

Tricycle: A fun way to roll around!

The Baby Piano: Makes beautiful piano music

Flute: Get ready to blow

Rocking horse: One of the most unique vehicles in the game

Blocks: There are strange symbols written on these

Colorful Cubbies: nothing but disappoint inside here

Red Chairs and Table: Not every chair can be sat on

Closet: Weird doors and some kind of vent? What is going on here?

The Office

Paper Shredder: Turns anything into confetti

The Office Chair: Slowly kills you

Monitor: A powerful device that allows you to watch camera streams and order quality Dadmart products

Desktop PC: This machine is missing some parts!

Bouncy Couch



We have given our Main Menu UI a complete visual and audio overhaul! Like everything else, this is an active work in progress and we can’t wait to hear what you think about it! The core functionality of the menus are similar to before.