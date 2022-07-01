 Skip to content

Who's Your Daddy?! update for 1 July 2022

The Big Unfinished Summer Update Part 1. New rooms and new items!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello babies, daddies and rubber object

Part one of The Summer Update has been released!

The first part of our bigger summer update has just been released 🎉. Tryout the updated UI, enjoy Daddy’s Bedroom, Office and Baby’s room and over 10 new items, including the absolutely most anticipated item... 🟪🍆.

Watch the trailer here:

Read the full Patch notes here:

3 new rooms!
  • Daddy’s Bedroom
  • Daddy’s Half Bathroom
    [] Sink
    [] Toilet
    [] Something seems to be missing here…
  • Daddy’s Balcony
    [] Features 2 Folding deck chairs and a great view!
  • TV: A powerful device that allows you to watch camera streams and order quality Dadmart products
  • Large Glass Windows
  • Dresser: What could be inside?
  • Bedside Tables: Contains 4 secret items!
  • Baby’s Room
  • Tricycle: A fun way to roll around!
  • The Baby Piano: Makes beautiful piano music
  • Flute: Get ready to blow
  • Rocking horse: One of the most unique vehicles in the game
  • Blocks: There are strange symbols written on these
  • Colorful Cubbies: nothing but disappoint inside here
  • Red Chairs and Table: Not every chair can be sat on
  • Closet: Weird doors and some kind of vent? What is going on here?
  • The Office
  • Paper Shredder: Turns anything into confetti
  • The Office Chair: Slowly kills you
  • Monitor: A powerful device that allows you to watch camera streams and order quality Dadmart products
  • Desktop PC: This machine is missing some parts!
  • Bouncy Couch


We have given our Main Menu UI a complete visual and audio overhaul! Like everything else, this is an active work in progress and we can’t wait to hear what you think about it! The core functionality of the menus are similar to before.

  • Fixed an issue prevent players from earning certain “consume x of y” achievements
  • Daddy now crawls 75% faster
  • New Window breaking sounds!
  • Tablets and TVs now have an “operating system” that allow you to view camera feeds and order Dadmart products
  • Vacuums can now vacuum fire
  • Babies now spawn in Baby’s Room
  • Ketchup/Mustard and other slippery items now make characters slide more, with improved control
  • Extended the kitchen bathroom air vent
  • Fruit Tree Buff: Now grows back fruit in 15 seconds (previously 30-60)
  • Added icon for plugs to several items
  • 3 Outlets spawn per room (previously 4)
  • Football & Keys now deal health & sickness damage on eating
  • The baby UI been moved up!

