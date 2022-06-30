 Skip to content

The Colorful Creature update for 30 June 2022

TCC Beta 1.8.8.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added MONTHLY ENDLESS RUN!

Each month the leaderboard will reset and I'll announce the winners in this discord server of Endless Month!
Is there going to be rewards for winning? Well.... probably :ujel:

  • Updated Google Play Services and steamworks API
  • Added the new language system, added German, Spanish, Magyar, Serbian/Croatian/Bosnian and Ukrainian lang files, but it doesn't fully work yet!
  • Added support for 2 leaderboards text in winning screens
  • Updated game engine to 2022.6, brings better performance.

Beta 1.8.8.2 will have Steam's rich presense, because the newer Steamworks API was updated :)

Features:

  • Fixed bug where you could click settings off screen (mostly noticable on android)
  • Fixed bug where in Old School Endless Run you would see the Endless Run leaderboard
  • Fixed Daily Levels leaderboards bug

