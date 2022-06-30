TCC Beta 1.8.8.1

Features:

Added MONTHLY ENDLESS RUN!

Each month the leaderboard will reset and I'll announce the winners in this discord server of Endless Month!

Is there going to be rewards for winning? Well.... probably :ujel:

Updated Google Play Services and steamworks API

Added the new language system, added German, Spanish, Magyar, Serbian/Croatian/Bosnian and Ukrainian lang files, but it doesn't fully work yet!

Added support for 2 leaderboards text in winning screens

Updated game engine to 2022.6, brings better performance.

Beta 1.8.8.2 will have Steam's rich presense, because the newer Steamworks API was updated :)

