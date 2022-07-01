 Skip to content

Path of Exile update for 1 July 2022

Weekend Stash Tab Sale and Divine Lightning Arrow Effect

Build 9040601

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This weekend we are running a Stash Tab Sale! You can view the full selection of discounted tabs by pressing 'M' in-game to access the store. The Stash Tab sale ends on July 4th, 6:00PM PDT.

If you're missing points for the sale, be sure to check out our supporter packs!

Strike down your foes with holy bolts from the heavens with the new Divine Lightning Arrow Effect! Check it out in the video below, or get yours in the 'New Items' category by pressing 'M' in-game to access the store.


The Divine Lightning Arrow Effect goes great with other Divine and Holy themed effects. Check it out in the screenshot below, paired with the Celestial Emperor Wings, Divine Stygian Armour Set, Divine Skull Helmet and Harmonious Weapon Skin!

Thanks for your support!

Changed files in this update

Path of Exile Windows Binaries Depot 238962
  • Loading history…
Path of Exile macOS Binaries Depot 238963
  • Loading history…
