Hallucinations/Tasks fixes and changes | v0.4.0.1

Dear Malcom,
We hope you're enjoying the Hallucinations and Tasks Update. As with every major update, something is bound to be missing when released so below are some changes and fixes for this update.
Changes
-
Jumpscare hallucinations will happen less often
- [spoiler]5% chance instead of 10%[/spoiler]
-
Sound hallucinations will now happen more often
- [spoiler]Every 10-60 seconds[/spoiler]
-
Replaced Tornado siren hallucination with trigger friendly sounds
- [spoiler]The mannequin will now talk to you instead[/spoiler]
-
Updated credits
-
Music volume has been lowered EVEN MORE
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused you to die if you touched the green machine while the mannequin was in its chase state
Thank you,
Eve
Mannequins LLC
