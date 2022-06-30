Hallucinations/Tasks fixes and changes | v0.4.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9040565 · Last edited 30 June 2022 – 23:32:11 UTC by Wendy

Dear Malcom,

We hope you're enjoying the Hallucinations and Tasks Update. As with every major update, something is bound to be missing when released so below are some changes and fixes for this update.

Changes

Jumpscare hallucinations will happen less often [spoiler]5% chance instead of 10%[/spoiler]

Sound hallucinations will now happen more often [spoiler]Every 10-60 seconds[/spoiler]

Replaced Tornado siren hallucination with trigger friendly sounds [spoiler]The mannequin will now talk to you instead[/spoiler]

Updated credits

Music volume has been lowered EVEN MORE

Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused you to die if you touched the green machine while the mannequin was in its chase state

Thank you,

Eve

Mannequins LLC