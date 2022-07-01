Hotfix: Beta 1.2.4

-Reworked the pathfinding unstuck behaviours and added them to all of our different units.

-Added a Frame Limit option to the options menu, defaulted to 60 FPS.

-Cleaned up many unused textures for loading and GPU performance improvements.

-Fix for the World map tile selection getting stuck when using escape to navigate menu's.

-Fix for trader UI spam opening multiple windows.

-Fixed grass not having the scalability options applied correctly when loading a new map.

-Fixed an issue with low scalability settings making 3D UI models hidden.