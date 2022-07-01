 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Goblins of Elderstone update for 1 July 2022

Hotfix: Beta 1.2.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9040437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Reworked the pathfinding unstuck behaviours and added them to all of our different units.
-Added a Frame Limit option to the options menu, defaulted to 60 FPS.
-Cleaned up many unused textures for loading and GPU performance improvements.
-Fix for the World map tile selection getting stuck when using escape to navigate menu's.
-Fix for trader UI spam opening multiple windows.
-Fixed grass not having the scalability options applied correctly when loading a new map.
-Fixed an issue with low scalability settings making 3D UI models hidden.

Changed files in this update

Goblins of Elderstone Content Depot 693581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link