-Reworked the pathfinding unstuck behaviours and added them to all of our different units.
-Added a Frame Limit option to the options menu, defaulted to 60 FPS.
-Cleaned up many unused textures for loading and GPU performance improvements.
-Fix for the World map tile selection getting stuck when using escape to navigate menu's.
-Fix for trader UI spam opening multiple windows.
-Fixed grass not having the scalability options applied correctly when loading a new map.
-Fixed an issue with low scalability settings making 3D UI models hidden.
Goblins of Elderstone update for 1 July 2022
Hotfix: Beta 1.2.4
