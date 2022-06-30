Noble Fates 0.26.0.28 Released!

QOL Hotfix
Only Jump Down, Deploy Ropes, or Climb Ropes When:
Leaving as a Visitor
Engaging as an Enemy
Ordered to move to a specific position
Ordered to move to engage an enemy
Ordered to Pursue Enemies
Should Prevent a number of Stuck in the Basement Scenarios
Ranged Combat
Fix Line of Sight (was seeing through things before)
Improve Hit Tests (prevented a number of through the wall cases)
Lean out to fire down from Ledges/Parapets
Most useful when combined with Hold Tactic on Wall's Edge
Grapple Hooks
Fix bug that prevented these from landing
Catapult
Fix bugs with non-penetrating boulders
Breacher
Now properly pursues with no LOS
Tactics
Add Hold Tactic
O Hotkey
When Holding, Mortals will not Evade or Move to Reach Targets
Add Tooltips to Tactics Buttons
Combat
Fix bug that prevented Attack Order from finishing
Fix bug where a Mortal would get stuck trying to return to Defensive Position
Incoming Attack Notification
Now properly pops up even if people are Enlisted
UI
Increase Brightness of Highlighted UI Elements```
