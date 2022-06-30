 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 30 June 2022

Noble Fates 0.26.0.28 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9040255

Patchnotes via Steam Community

QOL Hotfix 


Only Jump Down, Deploy Ropes, or Climb Ropes When:  
Leaving as a Visitor  
Engaging as an Enemy  
Ordered to move to a specific position  
Ordered to move to engage an enemy  
Ordered to Pursue Enemies  
Should Prevent a number of Stuck in the Basement Scenarios  

Ranged Combat  
Fix Line of Sight (was seeing through things before)  
Improve Hit Tests (prevented a number of through the wall cases)  
Lean out to fire down from Ledges/Parapets  
Most useful when combined with Hold Tactic on Wall's Edge  

Grapple Hooks  
Fix bug that prevented these from landing  

Catapult  
Fix bugs with non-penetrating boulders  

Breacher  
Now properly pursues with no LOS

Tactics  
Add Hold Tactic  
O Hotkey  
When Holding, Mortals will not Evade or Move to Reach Targets  
Add Tooltips to Tactics Buttons  

Combat  
Fix bug that prevented Attack Order from finishing  
Fix bug where a Mortal would get stuck trying to return to Defensive Position  

Incoming Attack Notification  
Now properly pops up even if people are Enlisted  

UI  
Increase Brightness of Highlighted UI Elements```
