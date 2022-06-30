Noble Fates 0.26.0.28 Released!

QOL Hotfix

Only Jump Down, Deploy Ropes, or Climb Ropes When: Leaving as a Visitor Engaging as an Enemy Ordered to move to a specific position Ordered to move to engage an enemy Ordered to Pursue Enemies Should Prevent a number of Stuck in the Basement Scenarios Ranged Combat Fix Line of Sight (was seeing through things before) Improve Hit Tests (prevented a number of through the wall cases) Lean out to fire down from Ledges/Parapets Most useful when combined with Hold Tactic on Wall's Edge Grapple Hooks Fix bug that prevented these from landing Catapult Fix bugs with non-penetrating boulders Breacher Now properly pursues with no LOS Tactics Add Hold Tactic O Hotkey When Holding, Mortals will not Evade or Move to Reach Targets Add Tooltips to Tactics Buttons Combat Fix bug that prevented Attack Order from finishing Fix bug where a Mortal would get stuck trying to return to Defensive Position Incoming Attack Notification Now properly pops up even if people are Enlisted UI Increase Brightness of Highlighted UI Elements```