Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 30 June 2022

2022.7.1fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Corrected because I was able to summon myself when player was the Elder.
Implemented some abilities (implemented abilities are described as "implemented" in the description).
Added variations of surnames and names of automatically generated person.
At the time of generation change, the inheritance rate of abilities was set to 50%.

