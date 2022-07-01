Patch - 1.1.9

Last Letter to the producer can be read here on current priorities

https://steamcommunity.com/games/979640/announcements/detail/3186869726433966739

New Versioning Number system

We are changing the way we do version numbers to simplify them going into the future. The one will represent a "release" version and the octet following it will the title update or major patch version we are on.

1.2.1

1 = Release version

2 = Title Update (Major Update)

1 = Minior Fix/bug fixes etc

Some Summer Art to go with the Season!

It would seem Winters cant even get a break when shes on vacation...



We now have a new system for our community to follow along on development. This website will break down all the major systems that are coming each patch. It will not include hotfixes/bug fixes. Sections inside TBD can be included randomly if we are ahead of schedule

Trello and the old picture Roadmap system will be removed going into the future.

https://www.notion.so/cepheusprotocol/Cepheus-Protocol-31f1b25ce00148d6844825f4a0c0bc08

Patch Notes

Adjusted starting camera height in Horde Map 01

Hid some assets that were incorrectly not removed

Treasure Island Build Locations revised. More adjustments will be coming tomorrow into next week to improve building/deploy accuracy.

Adjusted AI combat 'shoot check' logic to do the trace check last, after doing distance/angle checks as needed. It also will now try to 'drop threat' towards targets that we are currently unable to shoot for any reason (other than needing to reload), rather than only if they're beyond targeting range

Removed the Vehicle's "share vision with garrison" logic, since that 'breaks' on the perception system (units 'think' they have something visible even if it's behind them due to Vehicle sharing, etc.)

Result: Units should no longer do really weird 'long range vision lasers' when on helicopters (though their range on helicopters is slightly reduced: we likely need to add a 'vision range modifier' for helicopter garrisoning now, I think). Additionally, combat performance may see a slight improvement.

Result: Units should no longer do really weird 'long range vision lasers' when on helicopters (though their range on helicopters is slightly reduced: we likely need to add a 'vision range modifier' for helicopter garrisoning now, I think). Additionally, combat performance may see a slight improvement. Cut down on the 'startup delays' in the Master BP to reduce the time players have to wait for the startup popup. Expanded upon and used the 'Winter Ref Set' logic in the PC to ensure there's a 'safety' for the player startup in the Open World Master, so the faster startup should still be safe (without having the awkward four second wait until the Deploy screen pops up)

Improved the 'packup team into vehicle' logic in the C++ as well (doesn't fully stop the bug reported on the public discord, but that bug shouldn't be encountered in the master anymore, at least, due to the streamlined startup)

Made Buildings 'always tick' even when unrendered, to prevent 'unfold failing when offscreen'

(this shouldn't cause performance concerns due to them shutting off tick after unfold completion)

(this shouldn't cause performance concerns due to them shutting off tick after unfold completion) Adjusted several move proxies to better align with the new build location mesh setup

Added a new 'move proxy doctor loop' to make units following the Move Proxy system re-check their move orders, to prevent navigation paths from going into odd places. This loop occurs every 10 seconds for CERC units, and 30 seconds otherwise Result: Solo CERC units can circumnavigate the main landmass now seemingly without getting stuck, though this fix needs to be ported to the formation move handler as well.

Tracked down and removed an invalid build location mesh reference in G1Military (was massively bugging out the move proxy system)

Also updated the build location mesh initialization to report when a mesh reference is invalid, and to 'reject' distance checks from invalid meshes, so it should no longer get freaked out by this happening

Added a 'move proxy doctor loop' to the Formation Move Handler. Also improved its move proxy acquisition to function even if its 'move proxy unit' is not currently within a build location mesh

Result: Proxy system is seemingly recovered, and should function far better than it did in the Tuesday patch

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

Experience the outbreak of the Pangu Virus from multiple perspectives across as the brave heroes of the Center for Epidemic Research and Control battle tirelessly to stop the spread of a cataclysmic alien virus that has mutated innocent people into monstrous creatures of unimaginable power

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology_Season_1/

