Harvest Days: My Dream Farm update for 1 July 2022

Hotfix to EA 0.5.4.

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm update for 1 July 2022 · Build 9040144

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We got a small hotfix for today!

FIXED
  • Issues when placing fences or other items on The Farm. Loss of items in the hot bar.
  • Issues with tools. Tools not visible in the character's hand, impossible to use them.
  • Issues with the mailbox. The “!” is permanently active, even when there is no mail.
  • Now, after clearing the stumps and boulders on The Farm, they do not reappear.

Family Devs and Toplitz Productions.

