Hotfix to EA 0.5.4.

Share · View all patches · Build 9040144 · Last edited 1 July 2022 – 10:06:26 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We got a small hotfix for today!

FIXED

Issues when placing fences or other items on The Farm. Loss of items in the hot bar.

Issues with tools. Tools not visible in the character's hand, impossible to use them.

Issues with the mailbox. The “!” is permanently active, even when there is no mail.

Now, after clearing the stumps and boulders on The Farm, they do not reappear.

If you find bugs in the game, please report them with a description on our Discord or here on Steam!

And of course, if you have any suggestions, ideas, or anything else on your mind, please drop us a line!

Family Devs and Toplitz Productions.