Hotfix to EA 0.5.4.

Hello everyone!
We got a small hotfix for today!
FIXED
- Issues when placing fences or other items on The Farm. Loss of items in the hot bar.
- Issues with tools. Tools not visible in the character's hand, impossible to use them.
- Issues with the mailbox. The “!” is permanently active, even when there is no mail.
- Now, after clearing the stumps and boulders on The Farm, they do not reappear.
If you find bugs in the game, please report them with a description on our Discord or here on Steam!
And of course, if you have any suggestions, ideas, or anything else on your mind, please drop us a line!
Family Devs and Toplitz Productions.
