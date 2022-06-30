 Skip to content

Acolyte update for 30 June 2022

Acolyte v1.0.1 Update Now Live

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First things first: HUGE thanks to those of you that have picked up Acolyte and chucked yourself down the rabbit-hole of ARG sleuthing. I've been watching as many streams and videos of the game as I can, and seeing how different players tackle the game via its open-ended input is fascinating.

To the small subset of players that have managed to solve all the game's puzzles: kudos. The game game has - and I quote the NME review here - "some of the hardest video game puzzles you’ll ever solve" - so to welcome some of you to the elusive Club100 so soon has been a pleasant surprise.

There will be a bigger update with more substantial feature additions in due course, but I wanted to get a first patch out the door as soon after launch as possible to address a few of the smaller issues that have been cropping up.

In this first update to the game, we've added:

  • Expanded valid-inputs for certain puzzle solutions
  • Revised hints for certain puzzles
  • Improved scene flow for moving between LOI (Lines of Investigation)
  • A fix for the 'Crossing the Ts and Dotting the Is' Achievement not popping for some players
  • New additional valid responses for the 'GET TO KNOW YOUR ACOLYTE' task.
  • A bunch of very boring but very needed typo-fixes

And that's it for this very minor first patch.

Huge thanks once again to everybody that has checked out the game.

Jamin & The Superstring Team

