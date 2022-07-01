PlateUp! Playtests July 1st - 5th

Hello Everyone!

We cannot believe how positive the response to the playtests has been with our last one breaking PlateUp!’s concurrent player record. Once again it was brilliant following your progress and hearing about your experiences on the Discord .

We're really happy to welcome you all back, with a sombre feeling I do have to let everybody know that this will be the final playtest before we release the full game. But not all is sad to celebrate the success of the previous playtests; we have decided to extend this playtest for an extra day longer than usual! So please enjoy unrestricted access to PlateUp! for five days straight from July 1st through July 5th. It will end at 12 BST, 14 EET, 7 EDT, 4 PDT as with previous playtests.

Be sure to check back at the end of the playtest as big announcements are on the horizon.

This may be the first time playing for a lot of people so if you have any questions, suggestions, feedback or even looking for a multiplayer session head over to our discord and people will be there to help. (Thanks mods!)

We're happy to confirm that any progress you make in the playtest will carry over to the full release - please do make sure you've added the game to your Steam Wishlist to be notified of launch (plus it helps us a lot.)

Thanks again for all the support - really looking forward to your questions and comments over on the Discord.

See you there!

Thanks,

Yogscast Games Team