Sycamore - A New Speedrunning Game Released!

Find the hidden levels, collect all the coins, or play with friends in Sycamore, a 3D platformer under development based around quick, fast-paced movement where you will race to the end of a level and compete in leaderboard times with players from around the world.

Features

**- Responsive platforming controls

Multiple level biomes

Multiplayer

Hidden levels

CS-Style Surfing

3rd and 1st person mode

Coin collector mode

Player customisation

Difficulty scaling

Record leaderboards

Full controller support & accessibility options

**

