 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sycamore update for 30 June 2022

Sycamore - A New Speedrunning Game Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9039962 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Find the hidden levels, collect all the coins, or play with friends in Sycamore, a 3D platformer under development based around quick, fast-paced movement where you will race to the end of a level and compete in leaderboard times with players from around the world.

AVAILABLE ON STEAM NOW!

Features

**- Responsive platforming controls

  • Multiple level biomes
  • Multiplayer
  • Hidden levels
  • CS-Style Surfing
  • 3rd and 1st person mode
  • Coin collector mode
  • Player customisation
  • Difficulty scaling
  • Record leaderboards
  • Full controller support & accessibility options
    **

Come join the Discord

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link