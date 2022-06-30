Sycamore - A New Speedrunning Game Released!

Find the hidden levels, collect all the coins, or play with friends in Sycamore, a 3D platformer under development based around quick, fast-paced movement where you will race to the end of a level and compete in leaderboard times with players from around the world.
Features
**- Responsive platforming controls
- Multiple level biomes
- Multiplayer
- Hidden levels
- CS-Style Surfing
- 3rd and 1st person mode
- Coin collector mode
- Player customisation
- Difficulty scaling
- Record leaderboards
- Full controller support & accessibility options
