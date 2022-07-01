POPGOES ARCADE IS OUT!

POPGOES Arcade is now available to buy on Steam!
Play the game, share your experiences, ask for and give tips! But don't spoil people...
If you encounter any bugs, let me know here and we'll see what we can do.
Enjoy the gaaaaaaaaame!
- Kane
