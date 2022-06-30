 Skip to content

Old World update for 30 June 2022

June 30th Updated Test Build

The testing branch has been updated!

Notable changes:

  • Localization text is now complete. We expect this will become live on Main branch next week.
  • Tactician Generals now do -3 HP Melee Counterattack damage (instead of -1)
  • Added CTRL+Click to restore dismissed reminders
  • Many bugfixes

Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://gist.github.com/MohawkGames/62596e24f6ef457a59bea47668e26eff

These changes can be accessed on the testing branch. To switch to this version:

Right click on Old World in your library, and hit properties, then navigate to the Betas tab and use the dropdown menu to switch from 'none' to the testing branch.

