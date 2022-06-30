June 30th Updated Test Build

The testing branch has been updated!
Notable changes:
- Localization text is now complete. We expect this will become live on Main branch next week.
- Tactician Generals now do -3 HP Melee Counterattack damage (instead of -1)
- Added CTRL+Click to restore dismissed reminders
- Many bugfixes
Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://gist.github.com/MohawkGames/62596e24f6ef457a59bea47668e26eff
These changes can be accessed on the testing branch. To switch to this version:
Right click on Old World in your library, and hit properties, then navigate to the Betas tab and use the dropdown menu to switch from 'none' to the testing branch.
Changed depots in qa_internal branch