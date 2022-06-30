 Skip to content

Lux: The Journey update for 30 June 2022

Summer Sale Update : 2022

Build 9039530

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added more variety to the world flora. Cleaned up some of the visuals. We are working on our next game, but will continue to provide updates to Lux.

