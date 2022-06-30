Numina Part 1 Launch

Hello everyone,

I'm writing this almost exactly an hour before the launch of Numina Part 1. Anxiety is on red alert that some major bug or similar might come up or similar but that's (fingers crossed 🤞) just me being nervous. The game has been tested multiple times by a good team of very lovely people on multiple platforms and I want to take this opportunity to thank them once more!

The last two months have been crazy for me. Today has been on my map for quite some time now, so I knew that I'd be quite busy leading up the launch. But about a month ago someone close in my family revealed to me that they have cancer and need to get surgery. When the news broke I knew I wanted to see them, even though they live in a different country. It obviously was a big shock and probably I'm still processing a lot of things that happened. But as of now the situation is stable.

Even though the last weeks have been difficult, right now is a happy time for me. I'm minutes away from reaching a big milestone on this project that is very near and dear to my heart and I get to finally share it with all of you. I often find it difficult being proud of something I've done but whenever I hear someone's experience of playing the game or how they've been following the project for years I know I can't be completely off with what I'm putting out 😂

It's almost like it forms a personal connection between me and them, which is a major theme in the game itself, right? Being connected to something abstract from a different world. I felt the same way when I told said family member about Numina when visiting. We normally don't talk about it since they don't play games. So it's a bit hard explaining things 😂 but they were proud of me to be close to this huge milestone and I think a bit of that transferred over to me.

SO! I really want to thank all of you for being with me at this point. I hope you enjoy Part 1 of Numina and I'm looking forward reading, hearing and seeing your reactions to it.

Thank you ❤️