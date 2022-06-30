 Skip to content

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy update for 30 June 2022

Patch 1.0.15 with hard, experimental difficult settings!

Patch 1.0.15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We’ve added a feature much requested by our community: the option to add markers and notes to the map!

We’ve also had a very good discussion with some of our most experienced players and this led to some changes in camping, but more importantly to 3 new difficulty settings designed to make the mid and end game more challenging. These settings are experimental, they might be a little extreme but we are curious to see what their effects are. If you still struggling rest assured, they are also fully optional.

New Features

  • Add your own markers and notes to the map.
  • New experimental difficulty modifier: Easier to Wound.
  • New experimental difficulty modifier: Sigil Hunters.
  • New experimental difficulty modifier: No Healing Brews.

Bug Fixes

  • Dropping items from your inventory works properly again.
  • Prevents rocks from blocking Haven’s entrance.
  • Mosquitoes don’t spawn in settlements.
  • Interrupting creatures spawn closer to your camp consistently.
  • Aggressive wildlife prevents you from camping.
  • The hunted status is more severe but is correctly removed after an encounter is spawned.

