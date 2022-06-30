Patch 1.0.15 with hard, experimental difficult settings!

We’ve added a feature much requested by our community: the option to add markers and notes to the map!
We’ve also had a very good discussion with some of our most experienced players and this led to some changes in camping, but more importantly to 3 new difficulty settings designed to make the mid and end game more challenging. These settings are experimental, they might be a little extreme but we are curious to see what their effects are. If you still struggling rest assured, they are also fully optional.
New Features
- Add your own markers and notes to the map.
- New experimental difficulty modifier: Easier to Wound.
- New experimental difficulty modifier: Sigil Hunters.
- New experimental difficulty modifier: No Healing Brews.
Bug Fixes
- Dropping items from your inventory works properly again.
- Prevents rocks from blocking Haven’s entrance.
- Mosquitoes don’t spawn in settlements.
- Interrupting creatures spawn closer to your camp consistently.
- Aggressive wildlife prevents you from camping.
- The hunted status is more severe but is correctly removed after an encounter is spawned.
Changed files in this update