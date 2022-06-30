Patch 1.0.15 with hard, experimental difficult settings!

We’ve added a feature much requested by our community: the option to add markers and notes to the map!

We’ve also had a very good discussion with some of our most experienced players and this led to some changes in camping, but more importantly to 3 new difficulty settings designed to make the mid and end game more challenging. These settings are experimental, they might be a little extreme but we are curious to see what their effects are. If you still struggling rest assured, they are also fully optional.

New Features

Add your own markers and notes to the map.

New experimental difficulty modifier: Easier to Wound.

New experimental difficulty modifier: Sigil Hunters.

New experimental difficulty modifier: No Healing Brews.

Bug Fixes