Share · View all patches · Build 9039252 · Last edited 30 June 2022 – 19:13:34 UTC by Wendy

The Defile starting deck has arrived! Control dead enemies and fight indirectly, turning your foes into minions. Choose who you will contaminate with your loathsome influence, then make them turn on their former comrades.

-New starting deck option, based around new Infest mechanic

-Balance Tweaks: Clayless now starts at 4 damage per hex, Supple Boots now draw 2 at start, new runs now start with 60 teeth, and all enemies drop 3 additional teeth on death

-Disabled levels with 2 Drynurses for now

-Some optimization improvements