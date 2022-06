Share · View all patches · Build 9038770 · Last edited 30 June 2022 – 17:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Lords of Chaos,

This is a minor hotfix for a few minor issues.

Fixes:

Fixed a display bug where healing troops would still display units as being healed when they already finished healing.

Fixed a display bug where the twisting tower defence buff was displayed as attack buff.

Fixed a display issue with race buffs and warlords.

Lowered secondary connection timeout.

This release will roll out to other platforms in the next few days.