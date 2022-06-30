Hellstuck Patch 1.0.5

Hello everyone. Today we have yet another small-ish patch that fixes some of the jumping bugs and a few quality of life improvements

Fix a phantom jump when landing and playing dead

Fix a micro double jump while in the quicksand

Fix the player not charging for a jump when jumping into the quicksand and holding the jump button

Allow space to be used on the menus

Allow A and D keys to be used as navigation buttons(keys will be mapped to different keyboards correctly)

Add a restart game option within the pause menu

Add a screaming sound effect that will play when the player has dropped a certain amount without landing. There is an option in the options menu(under sound) to disable this if it gets too obnoxious

Thanks to the community for suggestions and for finding these issues!