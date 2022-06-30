Hellstuck Patch 1.0.5

Hello everyone. Today we have yet another small-ish patch that fixes some of the jumping bugs and a few quality of life improvements
- Fix a phantom jump when landing and playing dead
- Fix a micro double jump while in the quicksand
- Fix the player not charging for a jump when jumping into the quicksand and holding the jump button
- Allow space to be used on the menus
- Allow A and D keys to be used as navigation buttons(keys will be mapped to different keyboards correctly)
- Add a restart game option within the pause menu
- Add a screaming sound effect that will play when the player has dropped a certain amount without landing. There is an option in the options menu(under sound) to disable this if it gets too obnoxious
Thanks to the community for suggestions and for finding these issues!
- Terror Dog Studio team
Changed files in this update