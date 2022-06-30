 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hellstuck: Rage With Your Friends update for 30 June 2022

Hellstuck Patch 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9038705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone. Today we have yet another small-ish patch that fixes some of the jumping bugs and a few quality of life improvements

  • Fix a phantom jump when landing and playing dead
  • Fix a micro double jump while in the quicksand
  • Fix the player not charging for a jump when jumping into the quicksand and holding the jump button
  • Allow space to be used on the menus
  • Allow A and D keys to be used as navigation buttons(keys will be mapped to different keyboards correctly)
  • Add a restart game option within the pause menu
  • Add a screaming sound effect that will play when the player has dropped a certain amount without landing. There is an option in the options menu(under sound) to disable this if it gets too obnoxious

Thanks to the community for suggestions and for finding these issues!

  • Terror Dog Studio team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1559571
  • Loading history…
Depot 1559572
  • Loading history…
Depot 1559573
  • Loading history…
Depot 1559574
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link