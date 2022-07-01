Update Unchained: Patch 1.2 now available!

Howdy fellow gunslingers!

It took a bit longer than expected but it is finally here: Update 1.2 is now available! At least on Steam, GOG, PlayStation and Xbox. Switch and some other stores will need to wait until early next week.

Not a lot of new content this time but a lot of balancing changes and of course the biggest new feature ever yet: Quit and Continue!

A savegame feature is something many have been waiting for, because depending on your playstyle a run can easily take more than an hour to complete. And some people just don't have this time. So, with this feature I am trying to better value your time and allow new players with less time on their hands to still enjoy the game to the fullest.

Additionally the save feature will also allow another type of player to enjoy the game by cheating their way through the canyon. Good old save scumming. It's something that is very much possible, even though I did not implement a no-permadeath mode (yet?) but I am not giving any instructions right now. More on that in the wiki.

Additionally patch 1.2 also brings a lot of balancing changes, changes to shell weapons and of course a load of bug fixes. Oh, and yea, a lot of work was also done in the background, porting the game to the latest version of its engine, which is critical to keep supporting Colt Canyon in the future.

Oh, and one note to everyone who alread tested the unstable version: Other than expected Colt Canyon will stay a 32-bit application for now, as some functionality wouldn't have been supported in 64-bit. This does not impact anything really though. Just a side-note.

Find the full changelog for Update 1.2 below or in the official Colt Canyon Wiki.

Changelog:

Big changes:

Save game support! Yep, you can now save progress and resume any time.

Switched to a new engine version hopefully fixing a lot of old bugs that couldnt be fixed otherwise but possibly also introducing new ones that can be fixed once reported

Please note: User progress is not backwards compatible! (If upgrading to 1.2 do not go back to 1.1 or you might lose your unlocks and stats)

Balancing changes:

Adjusted bullet logic for shell weapons (shotguns), also buffed some of the shotguns in general, like the pumpgun, and adjusted damage values and falloff distances for all shell weapons

Buffed most throw weapons and reduced their melee cooldown but decreased melee damage

Slightly reduced health of bear boss and bandit boss and slightly increased slaver boss' health

Increased explosion size of explosive weapons

Increased amount of items found in loops

Reduced revolving rifle reload speed

Buffed Eagle's bow reload speed but nerfed bonus damage

Nerfed Fox' bow reload speed

Buffed Taco's tnt reload speed but nerfed bonus damage

Allowed enemy attention 50% without disabling achievements

Spawning less new containers if player already has a lot of ammo

Made ammo cheaper to buy from merchants

Companions bleed out slower and can no longer bleed out in boss levels (they can still be executed)

Loot in all locked crate now scales with level (before only the locked weapon crate scaled with progress)

Slightly reduced elite power in looped runs

Reduced attention range of elites

Made it impossible for enemies to spot you unless they are visible on screen

Increased health or attack speed of some bandit types

Its no longer possible to keep companions when looping, except for Flint

Made ambushes much less likely to occur after first level

Various changes:

Added indicator in character selection when all loadouts for a character are unlocked

No longer removing loaded ammo that cant be turned back into ammo when weapon is replaced

Dead prisoners will no longer drop medicine

Added a way to unlock the unique revolver again and added some ammo to its loadout (Die just before reaching your partner, but in a looped run)

You can now visit the main menu before starting the prologue

Disabled damage indicator in tutorial level

Disabled weapon level indicator when swapping with empty slot

Weapon level indicator now highlighting if same weapon but durability is better than equipped durability

Changed the input system causing some custom key mapping to possibly become invalid

Persistent levels now utilize the save game system so reduce memory usage (they are loaded from disk now)

Various command prompt changes to support new engine features

Fixed boss corpses fading before dropping their loot

You can now go back in menus using RMB

Fixed active reload being impossible to fail in first half on some weapons

Fixed some objects being displayed incorrectly on game over screen

Fixed level 4+ elites not having circle indicator

Fixed crosshair animation missing if no weapon equipped

Fixed a special case where buying a shop item would fail

Various minor visual changes/fixes/tweaks

See you in the canyon!

