Patch 3.2.0

NAIR 3.2.0 finally arrives, with several major changes. This is, in my opinion, the most exciting patch since release.
Gameplay Changes
-
When performing a wavedash, the player's speed is multiplied by 1.4 on the first frame.
-
When performing a wavedash, the player's speed is reduced by 5% each frame.
-
Wavedashes can now be jump cancelled 3 frames earlier.
-
When buffering an airdodge from jumpsquat, a wavedash will occur regardless of stick direction.
- This allows keyboard/dpad users to get an optimal wavedash by simply holding left/right.
Feature Additions
-
A new gamemode has been added: One Shot.
- One Shot, along with any other game modes downloaded from external sources (wink), are all compatible with online play.
- In One Shot, your attack takes 23 frames to come out, but will instakill your opponent. There is no time limit. The mode is Best of One.
- Air speed, air acceleration, ground movement speed, etc are all faster than base NAIR.
- You have 3 double jumps.
- A number of other movement and hitbox tweaks.
-
Online matches can now be spectated.
- Joining an online match that already has its player 1/2 assigned will join as a spectator.
- You can join a match that has already started- you will enter after the game resets.
-
Crossplay
- More on this in the next section.
Feature Changes
-
The netcode has been replaced.
- While still using GGPO as a base, Steam P2P has been replaced with Epic Online Services.
- The most important thing this adds is cross-play with the Itch.io release of this game!
There, it's done. I've been intending to add these features since before release, and I am extremely happy to finally get it out.
We will be holding a One Shot tournament on the community Discord in the next few weeks, watch out for that! I'll also be streaming it. <3
Alright, I'm going into hibernation for a few months. You'll hear from me when I awake- I still have more free content updates planned for NAIR.
