Patch 3.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9038390 · Last edited 30 June 2022 – 16:59:14 UTC by Wendy

NAIR 3.2.0 finally arrives, with several major changes. This is, in my opinion, the most exciting patch since release.

Gameplay Changes

When performing a wavedash, the player's speed is multiplied by 1.4 on the first frame.

When performing a wavedash, the player's speed is reduced by 5% each frame.

Wavedashes can now be jump cancelled 3 frames earlier.

When buffering an airdodge from jumpsquat, a wavedash will occur regardless of stick direction. This allows keyboard/dpad users to get an optimal wavedash by simply holding left/right.



Feature Additions

A new gamemode has been added: One Shot. One Shot, along with any other game modes downloaded from external sources (wink), are all compatible with online play. In One Shot, your attack takes 23 frames to come out, but will instakill your opponent. There is no time limit. The mode is Best of One. Air speed, air acceleration, ground movement speed, etc are all faster than base NAIR. You have 3 double jumps. A number of other movement and hitbox tweaks.

Online matches can now be spectated. Joining an online match that already has its player 1/2 assigned will join as a spectator. You can join a match that has already started- you will enter after the game resets.

Crossplay More on this in the next section.



Feature Changes

The netcode has been replaced. While still using GGPO as a base, Steam P2P has been replaced with Epic Online Services. The most important thing this adds is cross-play with the Itch.io release of this game!



There, it's done. I've been intending to add these features since before release, and I am extremely happy to finally get it out.

We will be holding a One Shot tournament on the community Discord in the next few weeks, watch out for that! I'll also be streaming it. <3

Alright, I'm going into hibernation for a few months. You'll hear from me when I awake- I still have more free content updates planned for NAIR.