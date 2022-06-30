 Skip to content

NAIR update for 30 June 2022

Patch 3.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9038390 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NAIR 3.2.0 finally arrives, with several major changes. This is, in my opinion, the most exciting patch since release.

Gameplay Changes

  • When performing a wavedash, the player's speed is multiplied by 1.4 on the first frame.

  • When performing a wavedash, the player's speed is reduced by 5% each frame.

  • Wavedashes can now be jump cancelled 3 frames earlier.

  • When buffering an airdodge from jumpsquat, a wavedash will occur regardless of stick direction.

    • This allows keyboard/dpad users to get an optimal wavedash by simply holding left/right.

Feature Additions

  • A new gamemode has been added: One Shot.

    • One Shot, along with any other game modes downloaded from external sources (wink), are all compatible with online play.
    • In One Shot, your attack takes 23 frames to come out, but will instakill your opponent. There is no time limit. The mode is Best of One.
    • Air speed, air acceleration, ground movement speed, etc are all faster than base NAIR.
    • You have 3 double jumps.
    • A number of other movement and hitbox tweaks.

  • Online matches can now be spectated.

    • Joining an online match that already has its player 1/2 assigned will join as a spectator.
    • You can join a match that has already started- you will enter after the game resets.

  • Crossplay

    • More on this in the next section.

Feature Changes

  • The netcode has been replaced.

    • While still using GGPO as a base, Steam P2P has been replaced with Epic Online Services.
    • The most important thing this adds is cross-play with the Itch.io release of this game!

There, it's done. I've been intending to add these features since before release, and I am extremely happy to finally get it out.
We will be holding a One Shot tournament on the community Discord in the next few weeks, watch out for that! I'll also be streaming it. <3
Alright, I'm going into hibernation for a few months. You'll hear from me when I awake- I still have more free content updates planned for NAIR.

