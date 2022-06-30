Summer Sale, giveaway, and new level coming soon!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

There’s only one week left to enjoy some incredible discounts and gifts, courtesy of Curve Games. Human: Fall Flat is now 70% off – our deepest discount ever! Make sure to share the info with your friends so they can enjoy more than 20 official levels and many more in the Workshop.

For more multiplayer madness, don’t miss on the 25% discount on the Multiplayer Party Bundle. Human: Fall Flat and Golf Gang have come together to create the multiplayer experience of a lifetime. Gather up to 7 friends to run, roll and race to the flag!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26444/Multiplayer_Party_Bundle/

But wait that’s not all—a brand-new level is coming to Human: Fall Flat very soon! We don’t want to say too much, but we hope you’re not scared of heights! Make sure to circle back next week...

In the meantime, we’re running a 1-week long competition! Thanks to our friends at Makeship, you will have the chance to win a Human Plushie. 🥳

How to enter the competition?

Follow @Makeship, @CurveGames, @HumanFallFlat

Retweet the Giveaway post.

Be quick, the contest ends next week 7th of July 6pm (GMT). Don’t worry though, if you don’t win this time, the plushie will be available for purchase after the competition ends.

