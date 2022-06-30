Patch 12.86: Count Down to the Ultimate Questions

Look, Universe Architects!

A new adventure awaits! The Exploration countdown is returning to the simulation... and it's giving everyone a lot to think about.

We need the greatest of Universe Architect minds to embark on The Big Questions Exploration!

Get ready to:

Discover some of the deepest questions humanity has ever asked as you collect new philosophy-themed generators and nodes!

Unravel the mysteries of the mind in the new Exploration Garden!

Earn an Exploration-exclusive currency to redeem fun and advantageous cosmetics in the new Logit Store!

This limited time event will be available to all Universe Architects on July 7th at 12:00 PM EST!

As we all count down to launch, we hope you join us for upcoming festivities on Discord, Reddit, or Facebook! Contribute in polls, answer Semblance's weekly question, and check out a couple surprises along the way! ːsteamhappyː

*Please Note: If you are able to access the Logit Store before The Big Questions Exploration is live, you will NOT be able to purchase any cosmetics during that time. We kindly ask for your patience to purchase them while the event is live. Thank you!

All of your questions will soon be answered. We can't wait to Explore with you once more.

See you on July 7th, and stay cellular!

~Lunch