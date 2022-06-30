0.8.4 - June Update

Hey, everyone.

Welcome to our fifth regular monthly update.

For this update we worked on new content (tower location, second Oracle encounter), made gameplay and usability improvements and also fixed a number of bugs again.

Content

updated second encounter with Oracle (work in progress)

added more content to tower area (work in progress)

added Flashbang grenade

updated world map for future content

new sounds: some doors, lockpicking, using high tech skill

Combat

changed default weapon triggering to differ between automatic and non-automatic weapons; added user setting for old behaviour

updated salvo shots of enemies so some of them have mini pauses inbetween each shot to give the player a chance of avoiding the damage

make neutral NPCs use same combat behaviours as enemies

General Improvements

generated areas: made anomaly zones a bit smaller

generated areas: made path broader to prevent impassable situations

generated areas: small visual adjustments

updated throwable items trajectory to include drag

added min skill value for rocket launcher and made rockets stackable

list unknown lore items as ???

list unlearned crafting recipes as ???

updated some art assets

Usability Improvements

allow equipping Block through action selection screens and action bar, updated key binding

added NPC character name to first speech item they have in any dialogue

added specific keyboard and controller shortcut for using the puke ability

added input buffer for shooting and reloading (e.g. to immediately perform after rolling)

added user option to disable reload getting triggered when trying to shoot and magazine is empty

make action wheel, action selection screen and inventories use same item sorting order

updated weapon descriptions

fixed user feedback issues on some equipment actions

fixed not being able to move character with keyboard while map is open when last input before was point and click command

fixed a few issues when assigning custom button assigments for controller

fixed "leave combat" input action unintentionally being assigned on left stick press on controller

Performance

fixed a few memory leaks

General Bug Fixes

fixed sound from energy balls persisting

fixed not being able to deconstruct some energy weapons

fixed shootable buttons not working with energy weapons

fixed scene fade in affected by action wheel slowdown etc.

fixed throwable items using wrong target offset in some cases

fixed health bar drawn behind action wheel and other screens

fixed some equipment UI not getting updated when using 'Next Ability' and 'Previous Ability' actions

fixed animation issue with Deconstructor

fixed tutorial about switching back to melee lingering longer than needed

fixed visual UI glitch when entering the world map

fixed lockable container not saving their hasBeenSearched state

fixed minor issues with NPC behaviours

additional UI bug fixes

Mac OS: fixed debug console commands not opening a directory in Finder when they should

fixed small issues with feedback form

additional small bug fixes and framework improvements

Thoughts

It would be a vast overestimation if I said that content creation is in full swing, but, as was foretold, the Death Trash foundation (framework, tools, workflow etc.) is becoming more solid with every passing week and we have more time to take care of the game itself. Meaning both the game world itself with its locations and characters but also the gameplay, the interaction with this world.

I remain hopeful that we well transform our work into a steady stream of growth in size and quality for Death Trash.

As always, we appreciate any feedback on the changes we made to the game. Best way to give feedback is through the F1 in-game tool as it adds a bit of game context to every feedback item sent.

We recently added a convenient shortcut if you just want to take a quick look at different things: Open the in-game console with Shift+F10 and enter Playtest to get a list of jump points to the existing content. This won't interfere with your existing save games.

Thank you for your continued interest in Death Trash.

Have a nice week!