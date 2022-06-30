1.5 Update: In Case You Missed It!

Just a quick reminder for all you champions out there!

Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers is set to have its 1.5 update arrive today (June 30, 2022).

The update does include several fixes for the Skip Button, Typos, Misgendering, and more. However, when testing, we noticed that it caused some Saved Games to become lost. Most notably, the saves made during the choice menu, while a voice line/sound FX is playing, or when a notable visual effect (such as pop-up animation) is activated.

To reduce the chance of experiencing any issues please save your game during a scene containing normal text dialogue.

Alternatively, while Steam will automatically update to 1.5, you can use these instructions to return to an earlier version of the game (version 1.3) if you find that your save was affected.

To keep playing on your original save using version 1.3:

Right-click on the app in the Steam library

Click "properties"

Select "betas"

Select "Rollback" from the opt-in dropdown

Steam should automatically update and begin downloading the selected version

Again, we apologise for any inconvenience this update may cause but we hope you’ll continue your journey on either the 1.3 or 1.5 build of the game!

For any questions or help, please hop onto the Steam Forums or join our amazing community on Discord.

Fiction Factory Games & PQube

