 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lone Fungus update for 30 June 2022

0.4.0 New Zone : Frozen Depths!

Share · View all patches · Build 9038202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the big update I've been working on the past month, it's a new zone featuring two new bosses! It also contains extended parts to previous areas, new progression paths, a bunch of new relics and more! I'm super excited to get this update out!

Changelog

  • New area : Frozen Depths
  • Two new bosses
  • New Spell : Vibrant Crystal
  • New Relic : Holy Counter Heal
  • New Relic : Counter Dodge
  • New Relic : Large Great Slash
  • New Relic : Dash Lords Relic
  • New Relic : Hex Mushroom
  • New Relic : Shroomoken
  • New Upgrade : Power Exctractor (Powerups are only dropped after you pick up the 'Power Extractor' upgrade located in Color Caverns)
  • New Assets
  • New Major statue
  • Brain Nodes will give 6 BP instead of 5
  • Healing Cost re-work and new interface to accommodate it
  • Gold Mines expanded
  • Some dialogue changes to previous statues
  • Various rebalance changes to spells
  • Changes to how Upwards Dash feels (you can tap to do a double jump)
  • Fixed so Mushmover charges don't drop unless you have the Mushmover Spell
  • Fixed a room in Deep Grotto showing wrong player position
  • Exploring unexplored rooms will show a prompt on the map
  • Made it so you can't parry when Hurt/staggered
  • Fixed/improved the hit detection for the Bouncy Ball
  • The Dash refreshes if you go trough a transition
  • Fixed some visual oddities in the HUD
  • Implemented the sequential drop table system (forgot putting this in, it'll prioritize some drops over others)
  • Made it so teleporting on keyboard is not hardcoded to the 'space' button (it'll teleport on pressing the jump button or 'enter')
  • Improved the look down/up function
  • Nerfed the size of Vortex Parry a bit
  • Fixed the exploit where you could Spin Jump while Healing
  • Changes and fixes to some descriptions
  • You can see your map position on Hardcore mode
  • Fixed the Lanterns in Gold Mines all lighting up once you light one up
  • Tweaked level design in Undergrounds (less spinning spike balls)
  • Fire Bounce blocks are split into two types : Orange and Blue
  • Acid Sandals jump will prioritize over Upwards Dash
  • Visual changes to Acid Sandals, and a little bit how they feel to use
  • Tweaks to the camera a bit
  • Fixed so the Evil Eyes chase the Bouncy Spore again
  • Fixed the Blue Eyed statue sometimes not talking
  • Corrupted Depths re-named to Corrupted Tunnels
  • Might have fixed the out of bounds bug when entering the practice room (not sure entirely since I have a hard time replicating this bug)
  • Added a 'definitive' spawn location in ladybug rooms (stepping on extra platforms on explorer won't lock you to that position)
  • Berserk will be affected by Spell Damage booster relics
  • Made it so turning off Variable Dash Height is exactly on how the Dash was before this patchs change
  • Improved the Thumbstick preciseness
  • Fixed a bug with Magi Statues projectiles sometimes being bugged
  • Fixed so Mushmover Charges won't drop if you have the max amount (new max is 5, a Relic will be added that increase these)
  • Fixed it so you can't spin jump while in the inventory
  • Assist Mode stronger sword won't work on Boulders
  • Tweaked the Lord of Shadows boss (made him a bit easier)
  • Fixed the right music not playing after teleporting with the teleportation wand
  • Nerfed the enemies on Undergrounds
  • Fixed a bug where the Berserker Cap would not show at some times
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link