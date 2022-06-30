0.4.0 New Zone : Frozen Depths!

This is the big update I've been working on the past month, it's a new zone featuring two new bosses! It also contains extended parts to previous areas, new progression paths, a bunch of new relics and more! I'm super excited to get this update out!
Changelog
- New area : Frozen Depths
- Two new bosses
- New Spell : Vibrant Crystal
- New Relic : Holy Counter Heal
- New Relic : Counter Dodge
- New Relic : Large Great Slash
- New Relic : Dash Lords Relic
- New Relic : Hex Mushroom
- New Relic : Shroomoken
- New Upgrade : Power Exctractor (Powerups are only dropped after you pick up the 'Power Extractor' upgrade located in Color Caverns)
- New Assets
- New Major statue
- Brain Nodes will give 6 BP instead of 5
- Healing Cost re-work and new interface to accommodate it
- Gold Mines expanded
- Some dialogue changes to previous statues
- Various rebalance changes to spells
- Changes to how Upwards Dash feels (you can tap to do a double jump)
- Fixed so Mushmover charges don't drop unless you have the Mushmover Spell
- Fixed a room in Deep Grotto showing wrong player position
- Exploring unexplored rooms will show a prompt on the map
- Made it so you can't parry when Hurt/staggered
- Fixed/improved the hit detection for the Bouncy Ball
- The Dash refreshes if you go trough a transition
- Fixed some visual oddities in the HUD
- Implemented the sequential drop table system (forgot putting this in, it'll prioritize some drops over others)
- Made it so teleporting on keyboard is not hardcoded to the 'space' button (it'll teleport on pressing the jump button or 'enter')
- Improved the look down/up function
- Nerfed the size of Vortex Parry a bit
- Fixed the exploit where you could Spin Jump while Healing
- Changes and fixes to some descriptions
- You can see your map position on Hardcore mode
- Fixed the Lanterns in Gold Mines all lighting up once you light one up
- Tweaked level design in Undergrounds (less spinning spike balls)
- Fire Bounce blocks are split into two types : Orange and Blue
- Acid Sandals jump will prioritize over Upwards Dash
- Visual changes to Acid Sandals, and a little bit how they feel to use
- Tweaks to the camera a bit
- Fixed so the Evil Eyes chase the Bouncy Spore again
- Fixed the Blue Eyed statue sometimes not talking
- Corrupted Depths re-named to Corrupted Tunnels
- Might have fixed the out of bounds bug when entering the practice room (not sure entirely since I have a hard time replicating this bug)
- Added a 'definitive' spawn location in ladybug rooms (stepping on extra platforms on explorer won't lock you to that position)
- Berserk will be affected by Spell Damage booster relics
- Made it so turning off Variable Dash Height is exactly on how the Dash was before this patchs change
- Improved the Thumbstick preciseness
- Fixed a bug with Magi Statues projectiles sometimes being bugged
- Fixed so Mushmover Charges won't drop if you have the max amount (new max is 5, a Relic will be added that increase these)
- Fixed it so you can't spin jump while in the inventory
- Assist Mode stronger sword won't work on Boulders
- Tweaked the Lord of Shadows boss (made him a bit easier)
- Fixed the right music not playing after teleporting with the teleportation wand
- Nerfed the enemies on Undergrounds
- Fixed a bug where the Berserker Cap would not show at some times
