Rogue Legacy 2 - Patch v1.0.3

We hope everyone is having a fantastic summer!

After a three-week hiatus the team is back, refreshed and ready to keep making Rogue Legacy 2 the best it can be. We’re still shaking off the rust, so this patch focuses more on bug fixes rather than game tweaks. There are some balance changes, but for the most part they’re fairly minor. We’ve also got a lot of things cooking on the optimization side, but they won’t be available until a later patch. Because of the smaller nature of this update, we’ll forgo the Patch Highlights and just get to the good stuff.

Irad’s Puzzle (QoL): This caused too many false bug reports, so we removed the “misleading” memories and journal entry in the false room to reduce confusion.

Bard (QoL)

Community: Properly labelled Bard as Average Health instead of Low Health.

Ronin (QoL)

Striking a Bouncy Spike with Immortal Kotetsu no longer causes the player to ricochet.

We’re adding a little bit more leeway to give players more time to read the room.

Increased anti-aggro window for all enemies (the time it takes for an enemy to start attacking once you enter a room).

“Summoned enemies” anti-aggro window increased.

Tubal

Changes have been made to Tubal’s minions to make the battle less reliant on DoT (Damage over Time) abilities, and to encourage players to prioritize taking these enemies out. Many players let the minions sit around during the battle, thinking it’s a wasted effort since they’ll just respawn back, however there are a lot of behind-the-scenes checks to ensure these enemies don’t respawn too frequently.

Community: Tubal minion’s “hits to kill” count reduced from 5 to 1.

Community: Tubal minion’s “Invulnerability Spawn Shield” increased from 7 to 11 seconds.

Traitor Boss

Traitor's Axe, Teleslice, and Scythe attack now have warning indicators when performed offscreen.

Flame Bellow

Community: Flame Bellow can no longer be attack-canceled to prevent rapid attack exploit. Spin Kick cancelling still works though.

Diogenese Bargain (Buff/QoL)

Community: Diogenese’s max XP bonus cap was including all XP bonuses gained, including the ones from the XP gain in the Skill Tree (Trophy Room), lowering the amount of XP you could get from this Relic more than intended. This has now been fixed.

Icarus’ Bargain (QoL)

Added a new effect while you fly! This effect will trigger for all forms of flight such as Icarus’ Bargain and House Rules.

Bookish and Combative Traits (QoL)

Community: Icon updated as Magic and Weapon damage are no longer reduced.

Diva (QoL)

Community: NPCs and Boss doors are now highlighted by the Diva Trait.

NPCs and Boss doors are now highlighted by the Diva Trait. The ending is no longer affected by the Diva Trait.

Sawblade Hazards (Nerf/QoL)

(NEW) Sawblades now have a warning indicator for when they’re going to come back up.

Sawblades now have a warning indicator for when they’re going to come back up. Sawblades now stay retracted for a slightly longer time.

Pearl Key platform sequence in the Cave modified to make it slightly easier.

Using SuperFluid while Dual Button Dash is enabled and Mouse aim movement is disabled now dashes the player in the direction of the shoulder button pressed.

At the end of the game, if you enter the Manor via the Pizza Girl's shortcut then return to the Title Screen, the game will now load immediately back into the Manor instead of Citadel Agartha to fix an exploit where players could avoid Charon's toll indefinitely.

BUG FIXES