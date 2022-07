Here it is, everybody! Update 12 is available now!

I hope you all enjoy it! I think there will be a few scenes here that you'll really love. Don't forget to check the character profiles to see all the new content that's available, and follow the hints if you need help accessing anything. Be sure to let me know in the message boards or on Discord if you enjoyed the new content, or if you find any bugs or typos that you want to point out.

That's it! Have fun. Love ya!