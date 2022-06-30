7/1 Announcement of the version update

Dear Detective,

The Mirror System is expected to be updated at 7/1 0:00 (UTC/GMT: +8:00), which is expected to take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please log off in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be issued in this update: Spirit Coin x10000

Welfare function: Weekly free character update

Play Characters for Free This Week

Spirit detectives: Su Qingli, Shangxiang, Jiahui, Ye Luo, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Wraith: Nie Xiaoqian, Yu Ji, Spoon

【new features】

New Midsummer Carnival: Complete the task to get the new Ge Yongming costume - Pond Master

【New in the fitting room】 Heaven's Choice Treasure Box: Luofang-Moon Series, Qinghong-Mercury Series Returning to the selection treasure box: Xiao Zong-different style series Returning to the selection treasure box: Su Qingli-Christmas Elf Series Mall Rotation: New Costume Packs: Ge Yongming-Dark Power, Peng Gang-Dark Power, Qin Qiang-The Temptation of the Maid, Wu Qizhi-Feast Maid, Jiahui-Naila Pingting, Nalan Lian Dance-Smile Allure, He Ruoyao- Night Cat Temptation, Little Spider-Candy Time is on the Lingshi Mall,

Part of the costumes Jiahui - Beach Memory, Peng Gang - Yellow Chicken Run, Ge Yongming - Dian Mo, Wu Qizhi - Wu Que Nanfei, Qin Qiang - Mission 003, Nalan Lotus Dance - Red Fei Cui Dance, He Ruoyao - Crystal Palace , Little Spider-Nest Fairy Tale removed

【Balance adjustment】 Reduced the damage reduction effect of Agent Jiahui after using the main star skill

2Increased the cooldown time of the main star skills of the agent Manlin, and increased the stamina consumption after the Wraith or Spirit Detective is set Reduced the recovery speed of the agent's summer rain main star skills Reduced the stamina consumption of right-click attack after Agent Ling Zhengying uses the main star skill Reduced the probability of Detective Qin Qiang losing his dual souls Improve the deceleration effect of the little zombie released by the simulated Wraith Xiaozong using the 2 skill on the spirit detective Now the 1st skill of Simulating Wraith Dracula cannot be released within 10 meters of the eye Now there is an upper limit on the map for bats released by simulating Dracula 1 skills Improved the teleportation of Dracula's 1 skill Added the acceleration effect after the simulated Wraith Spider activates the domain skills Reduced the time that Agent Bian Que needs to absorb elemental energy fragments Expulsion mode: Detective Ling Zhengying's stamina recovery speed increased

【BUG fix】 Fixed the problem that the special effect probability of Yu Ji 1's skill was abnormal Fixed the problem that the auxiliary star-angel effect is abnormal Fixed the problem of abnormal performance of Bian Que's skills

4.Fixed the problem of abnormal prompting of the perspective state Fixed the problem that the spirit detective carrying the auxiliary star life master could not be eaten by the soul Fixed the problem that the simulated Wraith Skin can turn into a magpie and use the golden needle to pull the spirit detective to the ground

7.Fixed the problem that the novice protection function can see through the simulation of the ghost skin Fixed the problem that Detective Bian Que could not use the face pinching function normally