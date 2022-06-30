P&C Beta Update: 30.06.22 🎮

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Super happy with this update, I find P&C actually more enjoyable with a gamepad, while it DOES require 2 hands to play this way. I don't know, outsource part of the work, grow extra limbs... I know you'll manage.

We're also ready with the revamped scene of best/worst girl, my lovely Dog Princess ːstardogː!

Size: 256.2 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Dog Princess NSFW Animation #3 added

ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Dog Princess

ːswirliesː Complete Gamepad rework and addition of the "Controls" menu to check gamepad and keyboard controls

ːswirliesː Battle HUD now changes if a supported gamepad is detected

If you have a supported controller plugged in, the controls will be transferred to that, make sure to unplug it if you wish to play with your keyboard!

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Princess broken events around Dog Princess' tower

ːswirliesː Adjustments have been made in Harvest Princess' Windmill

ːswirliesː Negative/Positive Reign Affinity has been capped to +-10 (and will be reset to the min or max value daily)

(Banner fanart by JELEN)