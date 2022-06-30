 Skip to content

A Match with a Succubus Witch update for 30 June 2022

RESOLUTION MENU AND SOUND CONTROL

Share · View all patches · Build 9037964 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we added a new Menu option named "Options" lol.

So you'll have the oportunity to change the resolution, set full screen and Volume;
We now that the game have bugs and strange things, but we'll try to keep updating it.

See ya! o/

