RESOLUTION MENU AND SOUND CONTROL

Today we added a new Menu option named "Options" lol.
So you'll have the oportunity to change the resolution, set full screen and Volume;
We now that the game have bugs and strange things, but we'll try to keep updating it.
See ya! o/
