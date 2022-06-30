Beta 5 "Verticality" Patch (Beta 5.2.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 9037877 · Last edited 30 June 2022 – 16:06:21 UTC by Wendy

Another patch on the "Verticality" update, fixing and improving more stuff!

New content/features

Added the screen material selectors to the computer and TV screens

Added the possibility to configure the rotation of helicopters and their blades in the map editor

Improvements

Forced the first mission of each campaign chapter to have only 1 storey

Replay shots now save the camera obstacle hiding option

Ignore map elements placed too far under the floor in custom missions

Increased the range of the police lights

Made computer and TV screens brighter

Changed the color of the character customization button

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed some multi-storey building templates with stairs blocking entry

Fixed some of the customization getting lost when changing the "type" of skin

Fixed some transparent doors not being so transparent

Fixed the police/ambulance lights staying on when watching the mission in realtime

NB: this patch has also been applied to the demo and the prologue versions ;)