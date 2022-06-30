 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 30 June 2022

Beta 5 "Verticality" Patch (Beta 5.2.0)

Beta 5 "Verticality" Patch (Beta 5.2.0) · Build 9037877

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another patch on the "Verticality" update, fixing and improving more stuff!

New content/features

  • Added the screen material selectors to the computer and TV screens
  • Added the possibility to configure the rotation of helicopters and their blades in the map editor

Improvements

  • Forced the first mission of each campaign chapter to have only 1 storey
  • Replay shots now save the camera obstacle hiding option
  • Ignore map elements placed too far under the floor in custom missions
  • Increased the range of the police lights
  • Made computer and TV screens brighter
  • Changed the color of the character customization button
  • Updated translations

Fixes

  • Fixed some multi-storey building templates with stairs blocking entry
  • Fixed some of the customization getting lost when changing the "type" of skin
  • Fixed some transparent doors not being so transparent
  • Fixed the police/ambulance lights staying on when watching the mission in realtime

NB: this patch has also been applied to the demo and the prologue versions ;)

