Beta 5 "Verticality" Patch (Beta 5.2.0)

Another patch on the "Verticality" update, fixing and improving more stuff!
New content/features
- Added the screen material selectors to the computer and TV screens
- Added the possibility to configure the rotation of helicopters and their blades in the map editor
Improvements
- Forced the first mission of each campaign chapter to have only 1 storey
- Replay shots now save the camera obstacle hiding option
- Ignore map elements placed too far under the floor in custom missions
- Increased the range of the police lights
- Made computer and TV screens brighter
- Changed the color of the character customization button
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed some multi-storey building templates with stairs blocking entry
- Fixed some of the customization getting lost when changing the "type" of skin
- Fixed some transparent doors not being so transparent
- Fixed the police/ambulance lights staying on when watching the mission in realtime
NB: this patch has also been applied to the demo and the prologue versions ;)
