DarkSelf: Other Mind Update 1.1

UPDATE 1.1

In this version we added and changed a lot of different features.

Mouse Sensitivity has been Lowered.

DarkSelf's Chance of appearing has been changed.

Life System, if the Player is caught by the DarkSelf several times in a row, the DarkSelf will kill the player.

Red Eyes Darkselfs now kill the player when they catch them instead of sending them back to the previous hall.

Red Eyes Darkselfs now do more attacks.

The Flashlight can now be used to fend off Red Eyes Darkselfs.

The Crawling Darkself Animation Speed ​​has been increased.

Crawling DarkSelf's eyes color is now white.

Crawling DarkSelf no longer attack.

Important objects in the Memory Halls have been added

Improved Save/Load System (May need to start a new game)

If you have more ideas and things to improve to make the game better or bugs to be fixed, just email to tiago-chefe@hotmail.com.