DarkSelf: Other Mind Update 1.1

UPDATE 1.1
In this version we added and changed a lot of different features.
- Mouse Sensitivity has been Lowered.
- DarkSelf's Chance of appearing has been changed.
- Life System, if the Player is caught by the DarkSelf several times in a row, the DarkSelf will kill the player.
- Red Eyes Darkselfs now kill the player when they catch them instead of sending them back to the previous hall.
- Red Eyes Darkselfs now do more attacks.
- The Flashlight can now be used to fend off Red Eyes Darkselfs.
- The Crawling Darkself Animation Speed has been increased.
- Crawling DarkSelf's eyes color is now white.
- Crawling DarkSelf no longer attack.
- Important objects in the Memory Halls have been added
- Improved Save/Load System (May need to start a new game)
If you have more ideas and things to improve to make the game better or bugs to be fixed, just email to tiago-chefe@hotmail.com.
Changed files in this update