DarkSelf: Other Mind update for 30 June 2022

DarkSelf: Other Mind Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9037871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE 1.1
In this version we added and changed a lot of different features.

  • Mouse Sensitivity has been Lowered.
  • DarkSelf's Chance of appearing has been changed.
  • Life System, if the Player is caught by the DarkSelf several times in a row, the DarkSelf will kill the player.
  • Red Eyes Darkselfs now kill the player when they catch them instead of sending them back to the previous hall.
  • Red Eyes Darkselfs now do more attacks.
  • The Flashlight can now be used to fend off Red Eyes Darkselfs.
  • The Crawling Darkself Animation Speed ​​has been increased.
  • Crawling DarkSelf's eyes color is now white.
  • Crawling DarkSelf no longer attack.
  • Important objects in the Memory Halls have been added
  • Improved Save/Load System (May need to start a new game)

If you have more ideas and things to improve to make the game better or bugs to be fixed, just email to tiago-chefe@hotmail.com.

