Patch notes - 0.4.1G

Good evening,

Tonight we're releasing a very considerable patch for the game. In a small preparation for the last 2 nights, we revised difficulty for all nights, mainly for the falling asleep segments. This patch also includes a few nice polishes, fixes and some QoL improvements that will nicely improve the overall experience of the game.

Here's what's included in the patch...

Dreaming segments

Adjusted audio reverb effects for the 2nd dream.

In the 2nd dream, added a continue graphic for the final note.

In the 2nd dream, made the lights from the minigame easier to spot at the start.

In the 2nd dream, the sound generation will be a bit less frequent.

In the 3rd dream, fixed a bug when spamming the right mouse button during a jumpscare in the hiding phase would result in messing up the jumpscare and skipping the hiding phase upon reloading the level.

In the 4th dream, reduced the stress level units from 5 to 3.

Made the stress level graphics for the 1st, 2nd and 4th dreams thinner. Additionally, when maxing out the stress level, a small delay to display the final jumpscare has been added.

Made Michael's shadow a bit shorter in the 4th dream underground.

Sleeping segments

Each night is now 60 seconds longer (+10 seconds for each hour).

Adjusted the hallucination frequency and effectiveness.

Rebalanced difficulty for each night (sleep and stress speed, pill effectiveness, monster spawning frequency).

Added a new mechanic for the 4th night - when Burt appears in the room, shining your flashlight will make it go away. If you don't shine your flashlight on it, it will go away after 50 seconds by itself. However, if you let him be, it won't allow you to raise your sleep level.

Extended flashlight battery life for the 4th night.

Miscellaneous

Added a better clarification for skipping to the dream segment on a completed night in the main menu.

Converted the main menu video graphics to see if they'd run better on proton compatibility layer.

And that's it for this patch! Let us know how you like the new changes/adjustments and if you find anything else or have some suggestions/feedback, please consider sharing it in the "General feedback thread".

Good night.

AD team