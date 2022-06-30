Huge Update For Steam Summer Sale

Hey Everyone, what could be better in summer than sweating buckets in a physically engaging VR game? In our case, not much! We have been developing and testing the heck out of Snow Scout, implementing a lot more features. Of course, with new features there are also new bugs, so we went from our last public build #35 directly to #53 with this one! Sorry it took a bit longer than usual, but we think it was definitely worth the wait. On the technical side there are lots of new comfort options like snap turning, grip toggle and stick swap. Gameplay-wise, we finally implemented some new things like recycling trash, skipping lift rides and a protocol that shows the last couple of lines Vreni said, in case you ever miss something. Also, there are a bunch of new and improved graphics, about a hundred new lines from Vreni as well as more music, most notably during the ski races. AND a bunch of new Achievements.

We hope you'll have as much fun playing as we had testing in these last couple weeks - but surely, there will still be some bugs around. Let us know in the discussion threads here on Steam or over on our Discord, and more patches will arrive in the coming days and weeks.

All the best from

The Tunermaxx Team

Patch list for Build #53 (larger changes only):