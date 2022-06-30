Demo Build - Patch Notes #7

Greetings Eathralians!

We are releasing one of our final demo updates before the launch of the game. This update comes with a lot of polish and performance updates. There is still a lot of performance left to be sorted out but we are seeing gains of 10-20FPS in most areas and upwards of 30 FPS in some others.

We are releasing this update as part of seeking publishing for the game. If you find any major game-breaking bugs that QA did not see, please email info@dragonclawstudios.com to let us know.

With over 350+ changes, we've distilled them down to a few we're most excited about!

Adjusted Character movement controls (Removed Sprinting, fixed up swimming and movement)

Player remains in First Person mode when returning from battle or changing maps now

Fixed music not playing correctly in many maps

Fixed Volume resetting when changing maps

Updated Hermit's Retreat cave boss.

Updated torch lighting controls.

Fixed many UI Navigation issues for mouse not showing

Added mouse navigation check to inventory UI. Corrects soft lock issues

Updated Controller and Keyboard Binds w/ more common settings. Added all Menu UI Rebinds

Updated UI widgets with improved navigation handling logic.

Balanced out damaged. Normalized damage to at least 15% of base attack

Disabled turning when opening chests, picking up items, sleeping, and mining.

Updated bloom rendering method to convolution to improve performance and Visuals

Fixed up minor VFX issues.

Minor landscape adjustments for jagged edges, smoothed if land or shaped if it was a cliffside.

Added separate X/Y sensitivity to Active Motion Combat controller.

ActiveMotion enemies no longer rotate toward the targeted player character during their death

Added Color Blind modes and intensity

Corrected issue where enemy encounters on the world map would not always patrol as they should.

Added specialized camera tracks for ranged attacks to TurnBased Combat.

Added new smoke VFX for the loading screen.

Updated Battle Transition effects

Changed Lumen Effects to only have High and Epic options as Medium/Low cause issues

Added DLSS to the options menu.

Added Max FPS values in the settings menu.

Updated Cinematic for Maris' Death with new animations

Fixed Homaran Dungeon walls flickering

Updated the Spawning/Despawning of Dialogue characters so Eir does not glitch

Updated save point lighting, water, and VFX for performance and beauty.

Updated End of Battle screen margin issues and improper fade color

Updated Actions UI for Active Motion.

Added music to Sanctuary.

Visual tune-up for Windmond lights and structures as part of performance pass.

Added horse to Homaran while under attack for the player to ride to the dungeon.

Made Bran's base stats much stronger.

Updated UI for Sanctuary to remove hotbar for now.

Added option to disable physics on cloth. When players experience low FPS cloth disables

Upgraded packaging methods and compression. Optimized download size without compromising final quality, so players have a faster download. (Previous size: 37GB, New Size: 16GB)

Realms (CCG minigame)

The Realms Minigame has been rebuilt and will be in the next release of the Demo. It was not stable enough to make its way to this release.

Thank you, to everyone, for your continued support in the Studio and the game!

Happy adventuring!

