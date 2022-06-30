Patch Notes - 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9037375 · Last edited 30 June 2022 – 15:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Thank you so much for playing. :)

It's update for bug fixes, Improving and balancing.

Balancing the following items.

Increase the number of items sold by merchants (3 -> 6)

Improved the following items.

Add the sound of a gun fire when it is not loaded

Changing the auto save cycle (5 minutes -> 10 minutes)

Fixed the following bugs.

Falling down the map from the bridge up next to the gas station

Natural recovery even though it has more than 100 hp

When a shield exists, natural recovery is not properly marked

When a shield exists, recover beyond the maximum hp on recovery

The failure of the enemy's SuperArmor(red outline) to activate properly

The enemy's tracking AI is not activated properly

When an item or bag is full, all items disappear when the game is saved and loaded.

After multiple deaths, the bag is sometimes printed as full.

If you find a bug while playing, please report it in the bug reports section of the Steam discussion page.