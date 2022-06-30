Patch Notes - 1.0.4

Thank you so much for playing. :)
It's update for bug fixes, Improving and balancing.
Balancing the following items.
- Increase the number of items sold by merchants (3 -> 6)
Improved the following items.
- Add the sound of a gun fire when it is not loaded
- Changing the auto save cycle (5 minutes -> 10 minutes)
Fixed the following bugs.
- Falling down the map from the bridge up next to the gas station
- Natural recovery even though it has more than 100 hp
- When a shield exists, natural recovery is not properly marked
- When a shield exists, recover beyond the maximum hp on recovery
- The failure of the enemy's SuperArmor(red outline) to activate properly
- The enemy's tracking AI is not activated properly
- When an item or bag is full, all items disappear when the game is saved and loaded.
- After multiple deaths, the bag is sometimes printed as full.
If you find a bug while playing, please report it in the bug reports section of the Steam discussion page.
Changed files in this update