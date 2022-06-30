 Skip to content

Survirus update for 30 June 2022

Patch Notes - 1.0.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for playing. :)
It's update for bug fixes, Improving and balancing.

Balancing the following items.

  • Increase the number of items sold by merchants (3 -> 6)

Improved the following items.

  • Add the sound of a gun fire when it is not loaded
  • Changing the auto save cycle (5 minutes -> 10 minutes)

Fixed the following bugs.

  • Falling down the map from the bridge up next to the gas station
  • Natural recovery even though it has more than 100 hp
  • When a shield exists, natural recovery is not properly marked
  • When a shield exists, recover beyond the maximum hp on recovery
  • The failure of the enemy's SuperArmor(red outline) to activate properly
  • The enemy's tracking AI is not activated properly
  • When an item or bag is full, all items disappear when the game is saved and loaded.
  • After multiple deaths, the bag is sometimes printed as full.

If you find a bug while playing, please report it in the bug reports section of the Steam discussion page.

