Update, Version 20220630

English

##########Content#################

Expanded Queensmouth Pathway to the south a bit.

Added zombies in the new part of this area.

Converted all trees in this area to be attackable.

Some configuration code of Queensmouth Pathway will now execute before the map is fully loaded so that there will no longer be one frame delay before you can see all the zombies and trees.

Changed Queensmouth Junkyard's battle background.

New location: The Unlucky-13 Motel (It's south of the Queensmouth Pathway. the Butterfly Wings can be used in this area.)

The shade will now use shade touch more often.

New battlefield environment: Hot. (Reduce strength and endurance. Skills cost more MP.)

You will get a warning message about the hot temperature when getting near Unlucky-13 Motel for the first time.

##########System##################

Optimized how enemies calculate if they have enough MP to use skills.

Unified the skill mp cost calculation.

Optimized battle environment effect calculation, the negative effect from the environment on characters shall display immediately instead of at the start of the next turn.

###########DEBUG#################

Fixed a bug that sometimes enemies do not use their skills even with enough MP.

简体中文

##########Content#################

王后镇通路的地图向南扩展了一点。

在新扩展的区域加入了僵尸。

此区域所有的树木现在都可以被攻击。

王后镇通路的部分初始代码现在会在地图加载完成前就执行，于是僵尸和树木的刷新不会再有一帧的延迟。

更换了王后镇垃圾场的战斗背景图片。

新地点：厄运13旅馆（在王后镇通路的南边。蝴蝶之翼可用。）

暗影现在会更倾向于使用暗影之触

新的战场环境影响：高温。（降低力量和耐力。技能消耗更多MP。）

你在首次来到厄运13旅馆附近区域的时候会收到一条关于高温的警告。

##########System##################

优化了敌人判断自身是否有足够的MP来使用技能的方式。

统一了技能MP消耗的计算函数。

优化了战场环境影响的计算方式，战场环境影响导致的负面状态现在会立刻显示在角色的状态栏上，而非等到下个回合开始再刷新。

###########DEBUG#################

修复了一个造成敌人有时有足够的MP也不用技能的BUG。