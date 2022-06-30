Total War: WARHAMMER III - Update 1.3.0



Happy release day WARHAMMER fans! Welcome to UPDATE 1.3!

Like its predecessors, today's update focuses on fixes and features identified and prioritized by our players in these early months of Total War: WARHAMMER III. While the list of changes is shorter than 1.1 or 1.2, there are still a hefty number of important adjustments to key systems throughout the game, new features to continue expanding the tools in your arsenal, and critical updates as we lay the groundwork for the massive 2.0 update coming in August.

If you're looking for the short list of the most important notes, here's the tl;dr summary of what's coming in 1.3:

Regiments of Renown II introduces a whole new set of elite troops to all seven factions—this time with a focus on mounted units!

introduces a whole new set of elite troops to all seven factions—this time with a focus on mounted units! Land Battles have joined the ranked matchmaking queue!

have joined the ranked matchmaking queue! Miao Ying can now (properly) use her Eye of the Storm ability in combat

ability in combat Additional character trait reworks and skill tree updates for the Legendary Lords

and skill tree updates for the Legendary Lords Several adjustments to make the Realm of Chaos less punishing or tedious

less punishing or tedious Much-needed adjustments to how the AI Tzeentch faction utilizes Changing of the Ways

Improvements to the Cathayan Formation Attack ability

ability Fixes to the Kurgan Warband spawn rates during the Grand Cathay campaign

spawn rates during the Grand Cathay campaign Numerous improvements to unit responsiveness to orders and movement commands in battle

AI improvements to their battle strategy, as well as fixes to prevent them from abusing skills and abilities

Various fixes for player-reported issues and feedback notes

...and more!

You can read through the full list of changes below, and then take the time to jump in and try them out in the latest build:

##### **[📜 Read the Full Update 1.3 Release Notes...](https://www.totalwar.com/blog/twwh3-update-130/)**

UP NEXT...

The team is already hard at work on Update 2.0, which will bring a load of new features, DLC, and (of course) the debut of the highly anticipated Immortal Empires game mode. We have a load of new information coming your way in the weeks to come, so stay tuned and keep the hype rolling!

HAVE FUN!

We hope you enjoy Update 1.3! Remember to let us know if you encounter any issues and to follow our social channels (below) for more information and news about Total War: WARHAMMER III.

See you on the battlefield!

— The Total War Team