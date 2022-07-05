Azathoth Bugfix Update V1.14.5 - Now Available

We’ve released a small update today that addresses a corrupted save issue, and an issue that could occur with the Masked Manticore.

Azathoth V1.14.5

Bug Fixes

Fixed a major issue with save files where destroyed Pandoran aircraft could lead to a corrupted save file with active DLC3.

Fixed an issue where the Masked Manticore special mission disabled the current active one at an explored site, if the Masked Manticore was on it.

We know you’re anxious to learn more about our next update, and we will have more info there very soon!