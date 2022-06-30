0630 - V.1.0.6 Update logs (Leader Order, Assemble Marker)

Hi Travellers,

In this update, we fixed some lingering bugs as well introduced a new concept "Leader Order" for more AI controls for your late-period gameplay.

Just have a check the full update logs below!

NEW:

When the player becomes independent, a new concept "Leader Order" has been added to Intel Panel, it allows you remotely call the garrison in the town to besiege the enemy's city or support our town as a reinforcement

After completing the Hero encounters on the map, now the FAVOR of your team members will be randomly increased, The value basically is linked to and calculated based on the power gap of your opponents. This information will be recorded in the teammate's Intel panel

Allies will give a 1-day CD Marker on the map when they assemble their troops

ADJUSTMENT:

When the city lords assemble their troops to siege a city, they will stay at the starting point for 1-2 days to wait for other allied troops to join, And under the order of siege, they will prefer to rush instead of attacking other targets on the march.

After defeating the enemy hero, the equipment drop rate is now linked to the difficulty levels. 20% in normal difficulty, 10% in hard difficulty, and Epic difficulty remain unchanged.

The Favor of the canonized city lord has been increased from 15 to 25

BUGFIXES

Fix a [MOD] bug that some players were unable to open source mods

Fixed a bug where all pop-up messages in the lower-left corner were not displayed at the end of the battle

Fixed a bug where the skill Excalibur Exemplified of the Sentinal sometimes did not work

Fixed a bug where three sultan roles were not able to explore the mysterious rift in the tribe

Fixed a bug when disbanding the faction, the members of the team are still in the old faction

Feedback or encounter any issues when playing the game, just a click into our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!

Thank you all!