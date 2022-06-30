Weekly Update 324: Convenience improvements

Greetings, Warriors!

We know that you are hyped for the redesigned map as much as we are. Our level designers are working hard in the background to deliver it in the following weeks, but as always, part of the team had some time to introduce some improvements, fixes, and new cosmetics to the game, and we are happy to introduce it all today.

We are also excited to announce that we are increasing our efforts regarding the marketing of our project. We are starting to reach potential new players using new social media platforms and assets, so you can find Gloria Victis on TikTok, and (for our Chinese playerbase) Weibo.

The cosmetic skins pool is being extended with six new weapons skins, inspired by the arms of the ancient Land of the Rising Sun, and a new skin set of armor taken from a faraway country where the cherries bloom.

Every two weeks, we are also making a small community breakdown, rewarding our content creators and active members of the community with Ambers, and promoting their content on our social media hubs. Thank you for spreading the word about Gloria Victis, and helping our community to grow!

Work in progress insight

Part of the task of redefining the world map is also improving the visual aspects of the game. Our artists are working on a new skybox system in the background and prepared a small WIP insight to show you the comparison of current and upcoming clouds, weather, and day/night cycle systems.

Please, notice increased render range and much less fog:

One of the coolest things that are possible with the new system is forecasting the weather - we want to make it possible to see the storm or rain coming on the horizon, so you will know when and for which one the weather will change!

And now, let's check the details of today's update, and see you in-game!



The screenshot’s authors have been awarded. Siegbert, tomfrana, and Phobia0666 – you will receive 1000 Ambers each soon!

Changelog v.0.9.9.5.4 Beta

Quality of Life

– Added multiline edit support to guild recruitment message. Text will not be shown as one line, go over the border of the window, and you can use Enter that will not open the chat.

– Reworked the Party side panel to match its visuals with the new User Interface.

– Added sorting friends list by online status on open party window.

– UI polishes: replaced scrollbars on chat panels and decreased notification center icon size.

– Eased up low-level small animals.

Tweaks to fishing minigame:

– Added randomized time gaps between direction indicators showing.

– Each 5 correct direction indicator clicks have a chance to reward the player with a special indicator that, when clicked properly, gives 5 times more minigame bar completion.

– Amount of time that is deducted for the minigame is based on current stamina. It means that if you manage your stamina properly and will keep it high, our direction indicator clicks will reward you with more mini-game completion time than clicks while on low stamina.

Fixes

– Fixed the issue causing enemies to not switch their agro target even when the attacker's limit is reached.

– Fixed edge case issue where mobs and players' body parts are invisible, rendering only their weapons and shields. We are not 100% sure if there's no other reproduction for it, so if it will happen please make sure to report it and send us a log file.

– Fixed an issue where it was possible to jump onto the Keep from the Guardhouse at Tenebrok.

– Fixed the issue with pyrite on the steel bar recipe that was not added to the workstation when using the “Add materials” button.

– Fixed issue causing that player couldn't start a fire in the furnace on recipes that require a higher level of temperature than the max temperature of worst fuel.

– Fixed an issue with the Bulat bar recipe that was not turning green when the player had tektite instead of quartz.

– Fixed an issue where the game could show an unnecessary window informing about non-existing loot zones.

– Fixed an issue causing the Valley of Death Scoreboard title to not be translated to some languages.

– Fixed the invisible table in Tailoring and Leatherworking workshop models.

– Fixed the issue causing the “Originlogres” tag over the player's head to be not translated.

– Fixed unclickable category buttons in Map legend interface.

– Fixed an issue preventing people from interacting with monuments in an armed state.

– Removed the placeholder text in the “deliver items” quest window launched from dialogues.

– Fixed an issue causing “Dove” and “Handshake” Coat of Arms symbols unable to be set and used.

– Fixed the issue with the apprentice axe recipe – it was using tier 3 wood instead of tier 2, like its counterparts.

New Cosmetic Skins

We are introducing a new cosmetic skin set to the game using heavy & medium glory items as its base. “Honor” heavy/medium armor mix and six new weapons skins are available for you in the in-game Supporter Shop – hotkey [K].





Every-two week Video contest

We cannot stress enough our happiness and gratitude to see such nice videos posted almost every day by our active community!

Today, we want to reward four players with the main reward – 2000 ambers:

Ser Medieval, for his new guide video, shows us how to get some bandages easily:

Wintar, for nice footage of team duels:

And Brudna Ryba, for showing everyone how to take a castle:

Additionally, we would like to present a few honorable mentions, to encourage everyone to try their strength and record some nice footage of Gloria Victis! Each author of the videos below will receive 500 ambers:

Lyrik Maestro – that’s how you train your PVE skills:

Gundozer – Archer 3-way combat, 1356, colorized:

Lokarn – showing a nice PVP battle between Tenebrok and Rodrock:

Gloria Victis on TikTok

#gloriavictis and #playgloriavictis are becoming even more visible thanks to your help and contributions. We just started our own TikTok profile and are working on reaching potential new players by showing the awesomeness of Gloria Victis in short video forms. We are happy that you are following the trend! :)

Check out Gloria Victis TikTok's profile, leave a follow and some love in the comments section!

And here are some fun videos from our players! Keep them coming!

“Midland-bestland” by gund0zer

“Butchergang” by gund0zer

“Duel” by bobatheman

Thank you for sticking with us til the end. :)

Have a good day, and see you in battle!