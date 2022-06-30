June EA26 Mini-update

Share · View all patches · Build 9037046 · Last edited 30 June 2022 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hey, here's a quick mini-update with some fixes and additions to the game. As this isn't large enough to release as it's own major EA update, I figured I'd release a mini-update to EA26.

Change log:

Updated the engine version to Unity 2020.3.34f1

Added Big Head mutator (Your head grows as you get a higher kill-streak)

Exposed bone scaling to RS via Actor.SetHumanoidBoneScale()

Exposed Actor.SetWeaponParentScale() and Actor.SetWeaponParentApproximateWorldScale()

Fixed AI sprinting behaviour, squad leaders will now sprint most of the time when moving towards an objective, but will stop sprinting when an enemy is spotted. Squad members will follow the leader and sprint to catch up.

Rebaked occlusion data on coastline

Fixed a bug where cover points would not be placed on the terrain on ingame map maker maps. (Navmesh needs to be rebaked for this to take effect on existing levels)

Disabled collisions between first person layer and Players/Actors. This should prevent weird player movement issues from occuring when using weapons with attached colliders (which is used by some modded weapons such as shields etc.).

Improvements to commanding squadmates:

When assigning a move order (or attack/defend flag order), bots will no longer stop and get into cover or stop to take down faraway targets until they have arrived at their destination.

When bots are following, and are >15 meters away, they will no longer stop to get into cover or stop to shoot at faraway targets. They will still use cover as normal when within 15 meters of their desired formation position.

Tweaked some code to make AI way more likely to target the currently assigned squad target. (The one you assign by aiming down sights and holding the squad order button)

See you again after summer!

/Johan